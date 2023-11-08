Deputy grazed in head during shootout with 19-year-old in NW Harris Co. following chase, HCSO says

By KTRK Staff

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — A Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputy is expected to survive after being grazed in the head following a shootout that stemmed from a chase late Tuesday evening, officials said.

The incident happened in the 18800 block of Tomball Parkway around 9:40 p.m. near the Willowbrook area.

Assistant Chief Thomas Diaz of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the pursuit began after Deputy Christian Villanueva tried to pull the suspect over during a traffic stop, but the man refused to comply.

The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Carlos Harper, then crashed out on Tomball Parkway shortly after. That is when he allegedly pulled out a weapon and shot Villanueva, causing the bullet to graze his head.

In response, the deputy is also said to have pulled out a weapon and exchanged gunfire with Harper before he fled the area on foot to a nearby residential area, the sheriff’s office said.

HCSO deployed several K9 units to locate the 19-year-old, who was later found underneath a trampoline. When the injured deputy arrived, officials said he saw the suspect shoot and strike one of the K9 deputies.

The K9 deputy was taken to the veterinarian for further evaluation after sustaining several strikes to the head, but there is no permanent damage, officials said.

Deputies were able to apprehend Harper and take him to the hospital, where he was treated for gunshot wounds to the leg and hip, and a dog bite, officials said.

Villanueva, a four-year-veteran with Harris County, was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect is charged with aggravated assault of a public servant interfering with a police service animal and felony evading. He is also expected to be charged with the attempted capital murder of a peace officer.

