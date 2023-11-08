Driver injured after single-vehicle crash near George Washington High School in Somerton

By WPVI Staff

SOMERTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) — A driver was injured after a single-vehicle crash in Philadelphia’s Somerton section Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 5:10 a.m. near George Washington High School. Only one car was involved, according to officials. The vehicle caught fire and the driver was injured. However, the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The crash caused wires from a utility pole to fall onto the roadway, temporarily closing the southbound lanes on Bustleton Avenue. The roadway has since been reopened.

