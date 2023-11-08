Newly installed rainbow crosswalk in Swarthmore defaced with homophobic slurs

By MADELEINE WRIGHT

SWARTHMORE, Pennsylvania (KYW) — Residents in Swarthmore woke up to find the newly installed rainbow crosswalk defaced with homophobic slurs.

Volunteers spent hours Tuesday repainting the rainbow crosswalk at South Chester Road and Park Avenue in Swarthmore after somebody vandalized it.

Jenifer Phillips from Drexel Hill took time off work to help out.

“To see this damage is heartbreaking,” Phillips said. “It’s heartbreaking. I’d like to just ask why?”

Around 7 a.m. on Sunday, police discovered obscene images and the phrase “no gays” spraypainted on the symbol of LGBTQ pride in the central business district.

Borough police are working to track down the person responsible.

“I’m actually LGBTQ myself, so it was very disheartening because this is a very inclusive community,” Bill Webb, a Swarthmore Borough Manager, said.

Martha Perkins, president of Swarthmore Pride, led the team of volunteers that originally installed the crosswalk this summer.

There are actually two rainbow crosswalks, but one of them was spared.

“Our plan was to get out here, repair the damage as quickly as possible so nobody does have to feel their spirits are dampened by the vandalism,” Perkins said.

Just down the street, someone stole the pride flag from Swarthmore United Methodist Church around the same time the crosswalk was defaced.

“It’s upsetting,” Allison Deleo, a senior pastor, said. “Not surprising, unfortunately, but upsetting. We don’t have any cameras around, so we don’t know who did it.”

Back at the crosswalk, Phillips said the vandalism is a reminder that while much progress has been made, more work needs to be done for LGBTQ+ acceptance.

“I love the bravery people have to keep going,” Phillips said. “Martha, especially, and all just the regular townspeople. That’s why I love working in this community.”

A community coming together for hope and sending a message that everyone is welcome.

