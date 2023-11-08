Police investigating double shooting in Manayunk

By WPVI Staff

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — Two people were shot in a normally peaceful section of Philadelphia’s Manayunk section early Wednesday morning.

Police were behind an apartment building in the 200 block of Krams Avenue around 12:30 a.m., where a 24-year-old woman was found shot in the hip.

She’s in critical condition at Temple University Hospital, unable to speak with police.

Police believe a 25-year-old man who was shot at the same location turned up critically wounded in Lansdowne.

He was found in a car in the 100 block South of Lansdowne Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

Who fired the shots and why is unknown at this time.

