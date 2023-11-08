Tip leads investigators to new location in search for Flushing woman’s body

By Emily Keinath

Click here for updates on this story

FLINT, Michigan (WNEM) — Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said a tip has led investigators to a new location as they continue to search for the body of Kelly McWhirter, a Flushing woman who was reported missing in October.

Investigators believe McWhirter was murdered by her estranged husband, Steven Higgins, sometime between Saturday, Oct. 14 and Wednesday, Oct. 18. Investigators also believe he disposed of her body during that time.

Higgins took his own life by shooting himself in the head after law enforcement officers pulled him over for a traffic stop on Oct. 18.

In his Ford F-150 pickup truck, investigators found a body bag and tools used to bury a body.

Swanson said investigators know there is a gap in time where Higgins’ location was unknown between Monday, Oct. 16 at 2 a.m. until the following day where he showed up at a house in Prescott at 12 p.m.

Swanson said someone shared a tip that she saw Higgins’ truck at a location at Skidway Lake, which is only a few miles away from the city of Prescott.

Investigators searched the area and talked to business owners and homeowners, but they have not come up with a solid location, according to Swanson.

Opening day begins next week, and Swanson is urging hunters to be on the lookout for anything that looks disturbed or unusual in areas with two tracks, a road, or a small ditch where Higgins could have driven to dispose of McWhirter’s body. Swanson said they are basing these locations on digging tools found in the bed of his truck that had dirt and debris on them.

Investigators believe Higgins drove somewhere and McWhirter was buried not far from the truck, according to Swanson.

Any hunters who see anything unusual should call 911.

“We need the assistance of every Michigan hunter that’s going to hit the fields, like the greatest search party ever on Nov. 15,” Swanson said.

Swanson also shared there are additional search warrants out, including Higgins’ phone which is key to Swanson and the team. The FBI is rebuilding Higgins’ phone, which was smashed in half, so investigators can perform a forensic download to see what he ordered, what he said, places he went, and GPS. Swanson said it will be another week until they get the results.

A search warrant was also sent to Google, Swanson said, adding he found it interesting because Higgins made three unusual searches a few months before McWhirter went missing:

How far do you have to bury a phone to not be tracked by electronic surveillance devices Is it legal to camp on state land without a permit What’s the definition of “avenge” Swanson said these searches paint a picture, Higgins defined himself as an attacker and that is how investigators know McWhirter’s death was premeditated.

“We will not stop. We’re not ever going to close this case until she is found and given a proper home-going,” Swanson said.

Investigators have searched more than 500 acres from Ohio to Ogemaw County so far.

Swanson will continue to give updates on the investigation as they continue to learn more. He encourages the public to continue sharing information they might have on the case.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.