Father pistol-whipped in front of children during Facebook Marketplace exchange, police say

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department arrested a man accused of pistol-whipping a father in front of his family during what was supposed to be a Facebook marketplace exchange, according to an arrest report.

On June 6, around 9 p.m., a man, his wife and his three kids went to the parking lot of 2464 Couchville Pike for a Facebook marketplace exchange. When they got there, the seller got out of his car to meet the victim.

That’s when police say another person named Robin Weatherall, 18, who was with the seller, pointed a gun at the victim, according to the report. Weatherall allegedly pistol-whipped the victim in the back of the head, while the victim’s family remained in the car.

Weatherall began demanding money and told the victim and the alleged seller to get on the ground, according to the report.

The victim’s wife started to record parts of the robbery with her phone. At one point, Weatherall took one of the victim’s cell phones and stomped on it, according to police.

As Weatherall went through the wife’s purse, she got a close-up video of the suspect’s face, according to the report.

Weatherall stole $700 in cash from the victims before driving away with the alleged seller, police said. Weatherall was arrested five months later on Nov. 15 and charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and vandalism over $1,000.

