15-year-old boy stabbed in neck in Times Square after dispute with tour bus ticket salesman, police say

By John Dias

NEW YORK CITY (WCBS) — A 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the neck after an argument Thursday in Times Square.

It happened just before 9 p.m. on West 44th Street and Seventh Avenue.

Police said the boy and three friends got into a fight with a ticket salesman for Big Bus Tours, a double-decker tour bus company.

Police said the 67-year-old suspect initially fled the scene but was later taken into custody.

It’s unclear what the argument was about or whether the suspect was acting in self defense.

The boy was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to be OK.

Police are questioning the other teens involved. So far, no charges have been filed.

