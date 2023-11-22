MetroLink’s single-car pilot program, ‘failed experiment’ for those with disabilities

By Justin Andrews

Click here for updates on this story

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — Catching the MetroLink for some has already been a tough time, but some riders tell First Alert 4 things have gotten even worse recently.

Back in October, Metro Transit began testing out a pilot program, putting single-car trains into daily service instead of the two-car trains.

Seyoon Choi called it a failed experiment.

Choi said trains are overcrowded, and it’s even more cramped for some with disabilities.

“Our voices are not heard,” said Choi. “I feel like there’s a sense of neglect.”

Choi is blind and said he navigates Metro stations almost daily – since it is his main means of transportation. Since October, he said things have been harder for him and his guide dog.

“Largely because, as people with disabilities, we just need a little more room,” said Choi.

Metro Transit said since the pandemic, it’s had limited resources, and single-car trains require less staffing. So, the single-car trains help security patrol less space.

Choi said the single train can leave riders in dangerous situations

“I’ve heard of a wheelchair user almost being squished by a door that was closing on the rider,” said Choi. “But I felt like a more community-driven input from the users themselves, particularly those with disabilities.”

Paraquad is a group that advocates for people with disabilities. It said it sent a letter to Metro about the pilot program back in September. The letter asks Metro to set up a time to dialogue with the group about these concerns. Paraquad said Metro never responded.

First Alert 4 reached out to Metro about the letter and these concerns.

Metro Transit launched a pilot program on October 2 to evaluate the operations of single-car MetroLink service,” wrote Taulby Roach,Bi-State Development President & CEO. The motivation for this pilot program came from the pandemic, where limited resources and manpower affected our ability to deliver transit services in the region. We want to determine if single-car service provides any resource advantages or operational efficiencies that could be useful for future service planning or as a contingency in challenging situations like a public health crisis. In addition, we also wanted to gauge any potential impact on safety and security on the system, as well as rider feedback. Metro’s leadership team is currently evaluating all of the data. We expect a decision on the future of single-car service to be made by the end of November.”

“Such a simple thing as taking a car off of a train can have such an adverse effect on the daily users,” said Choi.

Choi hopes the program never comes back, giving him and others just a little more room and a little more safety.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.