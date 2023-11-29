New York City Mayor Eric Adams says top fundraiser Brianna Suggs has been reassigned following FBI raid

By Web Staff

NEW YORK (WCBS) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams says his top fundraiser has been reassigned.

Twenty-five-year-old Brianna Suggs is no longer raising money for his re-election bid.

“With Brianna, she’s no longer doing fundraising for the campaign,” Adams said in a news conference Tuesday, but did not elaborate.

Suggs is still with the Adams campaign, but has transitioned to another role, CBS News learned.

Suggs’ home in Brooklyn was raided by the FBI on Nov. 2.

According to published reports, Suggs was questioned by FBI agents during the raid. She has not been charged with a crime.

The search was part of an investigation into whether the Adams campaign received illegal donations from Turkey.

The FBI later searched the homes of two more people in the mayor’s circle. Sources close to the investigation identified them as former Turkish Airlines executive Cenk Ocal, who was on Adams’ transition team, and Rana Abbasova, who worked in the Mayor’s Office for International Affairs.

Agents also briefly seized the mayor’s two iPhones and an iPad.

Earlier this month, Adams told CBS New York, “I know that no one can state that we participated in any type of donor scheme or any type of improper behavior. We followed the law and I’m going to continue to cooperate, and I’m going to continue to navigate the city out of the crises that we have as we continue to do every day.”

The mayor has not been formally accused of any wrongdoing. He has set up a legal defense fund, which will be monitored by the city’s Conflict of Interest Board.

