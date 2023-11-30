Skip to Content
Milwaukee man charged with assaulting firefighters who responded to fire at his home

<i>Milwaukee Police/WDJT</i><br/>Charles Wynn has been charged with assaulting firefighters after crews were trying to put out a fire at his own home.
    MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — A Milwaukee man has been charged with assaulting firefighters after crews were trying to put out a fire at his own home.

Twenty-nine-year-old Charles Wynn is facing one count of battery to firefighters.

A criminal complaint says on Thanksgiving night, the Milwaukee Fire Department responded to the house fire near 25th and Mitchell.

It says Wynn punched several firefighters after crews would not let him inside while they were still fighting the fire.

None of the firefighters were seriously injured.

Wynn was arrested and could face up to six years in prison.

Records show cash bond was set at $1,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 4.

