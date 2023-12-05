Steelers Nation helps fan find missing Terrible Towel made in honor of late fiancé

By CHRISTOPHER DEROSE

Click here for updates on this story

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — UPDATE: Morgan Koester’s special Terrible Towel has been found. A man from Ohio at Sunday’s game found the towel and plans to return it to Koester before Thursday’s game. The original story is below.

At the Steelers game on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium against the Arizona Cardinals, Morgan Koester lost her Terrible Towel, a towel that was made for her in honor of her late fiancé who died unexpectedly last January.

Koester says that her fiancé, Josh Cline, lived and breathed the Steelers.

“There aren’t enough words to describe,” Koester said. “If you could think of the most die-hard Steelers fan that you’d ever meet. The most kind, genuine person that you’d ever meet. He was definitely a treasure at Steeler games and in general.”

In Cline’s memory, Koester has made it her mission to drive up from where she lives in Hagerstown, Maryland, and go to all the Steelers’ home games this year, in part to cheer on the team but also to connect with Cline, who called Acrisure Stadium his Graceland.

The towel Koester lost was made for her by her parents and had a traditional color scheme and lettering, but at the bottom, it read “Josh Cline Biggest Fan.”

“It was really special,” she said. “When my mom brought it over and gave it to me, it was just really thoughtful, and I knew it was something I was going to cherish forever.”

Koester says she thinks she lost it on Sunday when everyone was heading under the stands during the weather delays near Section 520. She said that the area was jam-packed with people and it could have fallen anywhere between her seats and the concession area.

She also says that she has reached out to both guest services and lost and found and is just praying that someone finds it. But she is well aware that it may have been picked up and discarded.

Aside from reaching out to the team and the stadium, Koester is also asking anyone who was in Section 520 at Sunday’s game to check to see if they picked up her towel by mistake. If you did by chance pick it up and currently have it, Koester is asking you to please reach out through social media.

Regardless of whether she gets her towel back, Koester says she will still be at the Acrisure Stadium on Thursday when the Steelers play the New England Patriots.

“It’s a place that was very special to Josh and it is now very special to me,” said Koester “He made it very special for me and it’s a place I can still feel him with me.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.