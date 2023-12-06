SPD: Woman pepper sprays employees while shoplifting

By Web Staff

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — A Bossier City woman remains behind bars following her arrest last week for pepper spraying store employees while shoplifting, Shreveport police said Monday.

Fabia Goode, 19, is charged with two counts of aggravated battery and a single count of felony theft. Her bond has not been set.

Police responded to an assault and battery call around 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at Academy Sports on East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and found Goode being detained by an off-duty Caddo Parish sheriff’s deputy.

She reportedly tried to steal items from the store. When confronted by employees, Goode pepper sprayed them, police said.

The deputy caught her as she was running out. The stolem items were returned.

