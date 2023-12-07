Man randomly attacked while walking grandchild in stroller

By JEFF NGUYEN

LOS ANGELES (KCAL) — Investigators apprehended the man accused of sucker punching another man that was pushing his grandchild in a stroller.

The seemingly random attack happened within steps of Dr. Bahareh Talei’s Calabasas home on Tuesday evening.

“Seeing him fall to the ground, being sucker punched — he could’ve died,” Talei said. “And then the baby. All of it is upsetting.”

Even though the stroller tipped over, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the child was OK, but the grandfather id hurt his head.

Boxing coach Tyler Cochran said about an hour earlier, one of his students was attacked as he was walking a trail toward Craft Boxing, which is less than a mile from the recorded attack.

“He was a little bit bloody,” Cochran said. “His T-shirt was kind of torn. He had abrasions on his body. From where the guy had slammed him and roughed him up.”

His 14-year-old student told Cochran he was sucker punched too.

“My student got slammed and then he started to punch my student in the face,” Cochran said. “And then my student fought back. Was able to fight his way free.”

Deputies were able to track down the suspect after video of the attack captured a silver Honda Odyssey with Nevada plates circulated through the community.

Investigators said that both victims were of Asian American/Pacific Islander descent. Deputies identified the suspect as 29-year-old Angel Sanchez Jr. from Santa Barbara.

