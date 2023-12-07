MDHHS: Rabies found in skunk from breeder/seller

By Emily Keinath

MICHIGAN (WNEM) — The state of Michigan is warning anyone who has purchased a skunk in the past six months from Rose’s Skunks in Attica, or a seller in Chesterfield Township/New Baltimore connected to Rose’s Skunks, they could be exposed to rabies.

A skunk purchased from the breeder/seller tested positive for rabies on Wednesday, Nov. 29, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) said.

According to the MDHHS, it is not known how or when the animal was infected with rabies, but based on a preliminary investigation by Macomb County Animal Control, it’s possible rehabilitated wild skunks were co-mingled with bred and captive skunks at the New Baltimore location.

“In the state of Michigan, it is illegal to take, purchase, or possess wild animals without proper permitting from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources,” said DNR Law Enforcement Chief Jason Haines. “We are continuing to investigate this matter, working cooperatively with local authorities and other state agencies.”

The MDHHS said it has attempted to reach purchasers based on records from the facilities and permits from the DNR, but further public notification is being conducted since rabies is deadly to humans and animals once they get sick from it.

The MDHHS also said there’s not enough evidence on how effective the rabies vaccine is in skunks, so people who have purchased a skunk and have gotten it vaccinated against rabies may still be at risk.

“If you have purchased one of these skunks from these facilities in the last six months, we are urging you to contact your veterinarian to have the animal examined. If you have interacted with a skunk from these facilities, we recommend you contact your health care provider or local health department about possible rabies exposure,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive.

Those who purchased skunks from the breeder/seller can also surrender the animal to their local animal control agency to submit to MDHHS for testing.

According to the MDHHS, the incubation period for rabies in skunks can be several months and they are one of the most common carriers of the disease in Michigan.

The following are the first symptoms of rabies in animals:

Fever Lethargy Vomiting Lack of appetite

Within days, the following symptoms become specific to brain dysfunction:

Weakness, Difficulty walking, Paralysis, Seizures, Difficulty swallowing/excessive salivation, Abnormal behavior Aggression The following are early symptoms of rabies in people:

Fever Headache General weakness Discomfort, which may include prickling or an itching sensation at the site of a bite These symptoms may last for days. Over time, the following symptoms become specific to brain dysfunction:

Difficulty sleeping Anxiety Confusion Hallucinations Agitation Partial paralysis Difficulty swallowing Hydrophobia, which is the fear of water Post-exposure treatment is given to people who are exposed to a potentially rabid animal to prevent rabies infection, the MDHHS said, adding treatment isn’t necessary if the animal tests negative for rabies.

The MDHHS said once symptoms of rabies occur, the disease is nearly always deadly.

