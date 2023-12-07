Miami-Dade Police officer charged with armed kidnapping, sexual battery

By DANNIELLE GARCIA

DORAL, Florida (WSVN) — A Miami-Dade Police Department officer has been arrested on charges of armed kidnapping and armed sexual battery after a verbal dispute with his ex-girlfriend escalated into a horrifying incident.

The officer, Miguel Lomeli, allegedly confronted his ex-girlfriend outside her residence, leading to a confrontation that caused him to forcibly take her inside and sexually assault her.

Miami-Dade Police Director Stephanie V. Daniels expressed deep concern in a news release.

“There is no place for betrayal of public trust in the Miami-Dade Police Department,” she stated. “The allegations of misconduct by one of my officers are extremely troubling, and immediate action has been taken to hold the officer accountable.”

The press release continued, stating the importance of maintaining the department’s integrity.

“The arrest is thanks to the swift and skilled work of our Special Victims Bureau and the State Attorney’s Office,” read the news release. “We will continue our thorough investigation, working closely with the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office to ensure that justice is fully served.”

Lomeli is being held in Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond.

