Officer shoots, kills man suspected of stealing electricity in NE Portland

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — A man suspected of stealing electricity was shot and killed by a Portland Police Bureau officer in the Sumner neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Just after 10 a.m., officers responded to a report of a theft in progress on Northeast Marx, near Northeast 92nd Drive. Detectives said they later learned that someone who works in the area reported “theft of power” from a business.

After arriving at the scene, police said they learned a possible suspect might be inside of one of the several RVs parked on the road. Officers said they found the man and confronted him.

Then, at some point, police said the encounter resulted in one officer shooting the man, who was then declared dead at the scene.

At 5 p.m., several hours after PPB officials spoke with reporters, police announced that they found a handgun near the man’s body.

Per standard operations, all involved officers have been placed on administrative leave.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Det. William Winters at William.Winters@police.portlandoregon.gov or Det. Jason Koenig at Jason.Koenig@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-315194.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.