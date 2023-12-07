Teen pleads guilty to opening fire at mall

By John Cardinale

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — A 15-year-old boy will spend a year in state youth custody for firing a gun at Coronado Center, sending Black Friday shoppers into a panic.

If the teen violates his conditions his time can be increased.

Police say the boy was in a fight inside the mall, then dashed through the mall with a gun in his hand. As he ran out a door, he fired a shot.

No one was wounded. But shoppers sought cover and sheltered in place as police swept the mall. The mall closed for the rest of the day.

Prosecutors had charged the teen with seven counts. Tuesday, he pleaded guilty to one count of firing a gun in an occupied dwelling.

Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman said this case should send a message that no matter what age, if you use a gun in a crime, there will be punishment.

“I got to tell you, there are consequences when you violate the law. We will hold you accountable at whatever age under the laws we can,” Bregman said.

New Mexico law allows most juvenile records to be sealed two years after the case, probation, or placement ends.

Following court on Tuesday, we tried to talk to the teen’s family. They declined to comment at this time.

