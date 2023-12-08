15-year-old getting off school bus hit and killed by 18-wheeler, DPS says

By KTRK News Staff

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A 15-year-old Livingston ISD student getting off of a school bus died Thursday when an 18-wheeler hit the teenager.

After the collision, reported at 4:17 p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety said it shut down US-59 north of Livingston, about 75 miles outside Houston.

DPS posted three photos from the scene on X, formerly known as Twitter, with the school bus parked and troopers canvassing the scene. One of the photos also shows an 18-wheeler believed to be involved, with evidence markings on the roadway.

Troopers later elaborated on what happened. Citing preliminary information, DPS said the bus was northbound when it stopped in the outside lane with its flashing red lights and stop sign extended to drop off a student.

A Toyota vehicle, driven by a 28-year-old woman from Lufkin, was behind the school bus when the northbound semi-truck hit the back of that car.

Then, DPS said the truck, driven by a 41-year-old, veered right and hit the teen in a driveway.

The 15-year-old, whose identity wasn’t immediately released, died at the scene. The Toyota and truck drivers were not injured. DPS didn’t say whether anyone else on the school bus was hurt.

Troopers didn’t immediately say whether charges would be filed after the incident.

SkyEye flew over US-59 nearly three hours after the crash, capturing the active investigation and the Toyota vehicle with front bumper damage.

In the wake of the crash, Livingston ISD offered condolences to the teen’s loved ones.

The district wrote:

“Our district lost a member of its family. At times like this, we are reminded how precious life can be and how fragile each life truly is.

It is sad when our district loses a member of its family. It is even more tragic when such a young life is taken away from us.

We extend our thoughts and sincere condolences to family and friends.

All of our counselors are available in the morning to listen and help any students needing assistance. We are fortunate to have a team of experienced counselors who can provide much-needed comfort to our students and staff.”

