Lewiston shooting victim reflects on his 6 weeks in the hospital

By Jim Keithley

Click here for updates on this story

MECHANIC FALLS, Maine (WMTW) — Kyle Secor, 25, of Mechanic Falls, is home with his family after spending six weeks in the hospital.

“Brought tears to my eyes the whole way down,” Secor said.

Wednesday was an emotional day for Secor as he was escorted out of Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston to the cheers of doctors, nurses and others who lined the hallway to wish him well.

Secor said these are the same people who helped save his life. His two young daughters, 3-year-old Kaisley and Hallie, who is just a year old, were there too.

“Had my two little girls at the end waiting for me. It was amazing. I was very happy to see them. ‘Welcome home, daddy.’ It was heartbroken. It was nice,” Secor said.

Secor was at Schemengees Bar & Grille playing in the cornhole tournament on Oct. 25 when the shooter opened fire. Secor was shot multiple times.

“I got shot through my femur artery, through my groin and into, injure my bladder type thing. I got shot through the leg a couple times. I got shot in the hand. They’re saying between five and six shots were the total amount,” he said.

Secor says he remembers when he first arrived at the hospital.

“The last thing I told the doctors when I got there was — I have two little girls at home — don’t let me die,” Secor said.

He says he doesn’t remember a thing for the next three weeks.

One month after the shooting, Secor was doing better, and his whole family celebrated Thanksgiving from his hospital room.

“It was a very good feeling,” he said.

On Wednesday, six weeks after the shooting, and after 13 surgeries, Secor got his hospital discharge papers. He made his way down the elevator and through the hallway, where the doctors, nurses, and other team members at CMMC all gathered to give him what his sister called the “most glorious farewell.”

“They were able to save my leg. My family was first told that they were going to amputate my leg, and they were able to save it. I’m very thankful for all the stuff they’ve done to help me, help my family and that I’m here,” Secor said.

Today, Secor is home with his wife, Taylor, his daughters and the family dog, Cooper.

“I sit here every day thankful I’m here. I’m alive to be here to support my family,” he said.

Secor was a junior hockey player for the LA Nordiques, a semi-professional junior league, until he aged out at 21. Now, he is a volunteer hockey coach who is determined.

“Excited to get back on the ice. Help coach kids again,” he said.

Secor knows he has a long road ahead. In the first week of January, he will be back at CMMC for reconstructive surgery on his leg. But his family says he’s home, he’s alive, and that’s all that matters.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.