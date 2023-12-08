Man was on FaceTime call when he was shot and killed inside home, PD says

By Courtney Carpenter

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Police say a man was on a FaceTime call with his girlfriend when he was shot and killed in northeast Houston overnight.

Investigators are now trying to piece together what the motive was in the man’s death.

The shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 3700 block of Hage Street.

Houston Fire Department paramedics were reportedly the first ones to arrive at the scene. They found a 45-year-old man who had been shot twice in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

When Houston police arrived, they cleared the house and found no one else was inside.

Investigators said the man was on FaceTime with his girlfriend and let her know something was wrong. Police said they don’t know if it was just one suspect or multiple who came inside the house and killed the man.

“He was in the living room. We don’t know if they kicked the door in or if they were welcomed in. There’s still a lot of questions,” Lt. I. Izaguirre said.

In a later update, police said a bright blue Chevy Silverado pickup truck was seen fleeing the residence after the shots were heard.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

