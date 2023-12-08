Mom arrested after 11-year-old son accused of shooting 2 teens at football practice

By Deanna Clement

APOPKA, Florida (WESH) — A mother is facing charges after her 11-year-old son was accused of injuring two teens in an Apopka shooting.

The shooting occurred at a Pop Warner football practice on Oct. 2.

State Attorney Andrew Bain said Sharelle Johnson was taken into custody on the charges of culpable negligence Thursday.

Johnson’s 11-year-old son grabbed a firearm from an “unsecured cardboard box that was left in her vehicle” on Oct. 2, according to the state attorney’s office.

Two 13-year-olds were injured in the shooting.

The 11-year-old accused of firing the shots was arrested on the charges of attempted second-degree murder.

“The cardboard box that held the weapon was worn and tattered, did not have any safety locks or fasteners and was easily accessible,” Bain said in a statement.

The Apopka Police Department released a statement Thursday regarding Johnson’s arrest.

“This incident underscores the vital importance of responsible firearm ownership. Those who possess firearms must implement stringent security measures to prevent access by minors, reflecting our collective commitment to community safety by keeping firearms out of inappropriate hands,” the Apopka Police Department said in a statement. “At this time, the Apopka Police Department does not have any further comments regarding this case. Our thoughts and prayers persist for the victims affected by this incident.”

