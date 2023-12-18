Annual Little Cinderella Doll Drive held in memory of girl who died from cancerous brain tumor

By Remi Murrey

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WEWS) — Santa’s helpers may be coming a bit early during this season of giving, but those like Curtis Benjamin say it all serves the same purpose.

“Around this time, it’s always good to give back,” said Annual Little Cinderella Doll Giveaway Co-Founder Curtis Benjamin.

For the last 10 years, Benjamin says he and his wife have been spreading love and joy to little Cinderellas across Northeast Ohio.

“It still makes us real happy to see these, these little girls and, and having them say, hey, this, this is my best day ever,” said Benjamin.

While dozens of girls now have special dolls to take home, organizers say there’s a deeper meaning behind why they’re giving back.

“When I lost my child, you know, it, it was, it was the worst thing ever,” said Benjamin.

In 2011, Benjamin told News 5 his 12-year-old daughter Iliss Marie died after she suffered from a cancerous brain tumor.

“I wanted to give up, I, you know, I was going through a little bit of depression,” said Benjamin.

But then Benjamin says he received encouraging words.

“My wife picked me up and said, hey, listen, this is, this is our ministry now, this is our ministry now for our child,” said Benjamin.

Now, every year just before Christmas, Benjamin and his wife continue their daughter’s legacy and give dolls to little girls like Demi and Sanah, who can’t help but smile.

“It just heals my heart and heals my wife’s heart just to see the girls and, and just the excitement when they get their different dolls,” said Benjamin.

This act of kindness even fills the hearts of people like Elizabeth Taylor, who understands extra love is needed during this time.

“Some of them may not have gifts and so this is a great opportunity for all of them to feel appreciated and loved and special,” said Richmond Heights Elementary School Principal Elizabeth Taylor.

“Every day is not promised to us, you know, and II I learned that years ago, you know, losing my child. It was, you know, it, it’s not promised to us; so, around these times, we have to, we have love on each other,” said Benjamin.

