Photographers, surfers marvel at gigantic waves on Jersey Shore

BAY HEAD, New Jersey (WCBS) — The storm this week wreaked havoc in parts of New Jersey.

At the Jersey Shore, it brought out surfers and photographers for what amounted to a memorable surf. There were waves higher than most had seen before, as Mother Nature put on a show.

The incredible footage showing a surfer dropping what is estimated to be about two stories in Bay Head, Ocean County on Monday was shot by photographer Ryan Simalchik.

“I think the general consensus on what the size of the waves were Monday was in the 15-to-20-foot range, with some sets up to 25 feet,” Simalchik said.

Photographer Ryan Mack captured stunning video.

“It was the most surreal because you’re sitting there and you’re like, there’s 20 foot waves coming in, but I’m five minutes from my house. This should be something that happens in Hawaii or Portugal, you know? But it was happening in our backyard,” Mack said.

All of the photographers and a surfer that spoke to CBS New York said there were waves they’ll never forget.

“I would describe them as angry — very, very powerful,” the surfer said.

Robbie Goodwin, 19, who has been surfing since he was 5, took a road trip from Cape Cod to New Jersey once he saw the surf forecast.

“The waves have a unique character. The water is cold and very dark, so it makes the barrels look very intimidating and very unique,” Goodwin said. “The whole time you’re just screaming your head off, looking into waves and talking with your friends about how crazy it is and enjoying the power.”

Dave Nilsen snapped photos of that same surfer dropping into the water from way above.

“Often, we’ll get a big swell, but like it did that day the wind will go offshore 40 mph overnight and we won’t ever get to see how big it was. But that day it went off shore early and it gave everyone a really good window to get out there,” Nilsen said.

“I think only 10 or 15 people actually tried because a lot of people looked at it and were like, ‘I don’t want anything to do with it. It looks dangerous,'” he added.

Pat Nolan freelances for surf publications.

“We really lucked out. Conditions came together. The winds came together. It was the perfect storm,” Nolan said. “I’ve been thankful enough to travel all across the world, chase swells like this. I might be biased being from New Jersey, but nothing really reminds me of something like what we saw on Monday.”

All agree it was a once-in-a-lifetime swell on the Jersey Shore, but they are still hoping for a repeat.

“A historic day and one that I won’t forget for the rest of my life and I hope we get another one soon because that’s what we live for,” Simalchik said.

