‘It’s just pure goodness’: Holiday hot cocoa stand raises money for breast cancer research

By Peyton Headlee

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — It was a busy night in Brookside as families drove around enjoying Christmas light displays. One street was significantly busier than the rest.

Cars lined up and down 69th terrace Friday evening for a glimpse at the lights strung across houses and through front lawns. Along the route, people got the chance to contribute to a good cause.

Neighbors set up a hot cocoa stand, complete with candy canes, cookies, and Christmas music. Sisters Brooke Harris and Morgan Welsh were on the front lines.

“It just brings a smile to your face and your heart because people are literally just handing over money for hot chocolate and for the cause. Like, it’s just pure goodness,” Harris said.

Side by side with neighbors, friends and family, they collected donations and served a warm drink in return.

All the money donated is going toward fighting breast cancer – specifically to the Brooke Strong Fund.

“About six years ago, I was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer and decided to kind of make some lemonade out of those lemons that I was dealt,” Harris said.

The Brooke Strong Fund raises money for stage four breast cancer patients and research.

“It is amazing. It’s kind of a silver lining in this terrible thing that I was given. But it just brings so much joy to my heart. It really, really, truly does,” Harris said.

Harris is still receiving treatment every three weeks but said she is doing well.

This is their third year hosting the hot cocoa stand. Last year, the group raised more than $3,000.

You can donate to their mission on their website.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.