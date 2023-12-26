Kentucky boy donates hundreds of stuffed animals to Ronald McDonald house

By Megan Matthews

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — One Kentucky boy is giving back to the one place that has helped him most this holiday season.

At just 7 years old, Lance Meredith spent most of his time at the Ronald McDonald House in Kentuckiana. Almost a year later, at 8 years old, he has started something far greater than him.

Lance was diagnosed one year ago with a rare form of Hodgkin’s lymphoma and was treated at Norton Children’s Hospital. Living two hours from Louisville, his family stayed at RMHC. It is a kindness that his mother, Mary Meredith, has never forgotten.

“We’ve spent probably as much time between here, the hospital and home, as we have at home, so it’s just one of those things where we wanted to give back and help in a little way as much as they’ve helped us,” Mary Meredith said.

Being in an unknown place was terrifying, but Lance found comfort with his “stuffies.” This is why, after ringing the bell, he started “Strong like Lance Stuffies.”

And while he’s a little shy, he explained why the stuffies are so important.

“Because it helps kids to be brave,” said Lance Meredith.

In that first week, Lance raised enough money to buy 100 stuffed animals to donate to Nortons Children’s Hospital. On Saturday, he donated 100 more.

Lance didn’t stop there. He raised even more money and was able to buy over 200 rolls of toilet paper and paper towels for the Ronald McDonald House.

Mary Meredith says she’s grateful for her son’s remission and his big heart.

“It is a time of year where everyone is with their families and celebrating, and this time last year, we weren’t doing a lot of celebrating, and it just means a lot to be able to help people who are in that position as well,” Meredith said.

You donate to Strong Like Lance Stuffies through CashApp at $LanceStrong or on Strong Like Lance Stuffies Facebook.

