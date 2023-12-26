Man saves wife from Sacramento house fire on Christmas Eve, officials say

By Orko Manna

Click here for updates on this story

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — A man saved his wife from a fire at their south Sacramento home on the morning of Christmas Eve, the Sacramento Fire Department said.

The fire was reported at around 3:45 a.m. Sunday at a house on Rotherton Way. Sacramento Fire officials said the fire started in a bedroom at the back of the home and a man carried his wife outside to get away from the flames.

Desiree Fountain lives next door and said she saw everything unfold, and she even stepped in to help.

“He was literally pulling his wife out of the front door, pulling her from the front door, and he was able to get her outside. I ran into the house and got a blanket and put it over her,” Fountain said. “He said, ‘Call 911.’ I called 911.”

Fountain told KCRA 3 that the couple have young children, but they were not home at the time of the fire.

“I’m just glad they were not there, that was my thing, that they were not here when it happened, because who knows if he would have been able to get all of them out,” Fountain said.

Sacramento Fire Department spokesperson Justin Sylvia said the woman, who is in her late 30s, has critical injuries because of the burns to her body. First responders took her to a burn hospital where she is recovering.

Sylvia said the husband went back into the home to save the family dog. He came back out through the garage, and neither he nor the dog were hurt.

“We never recommend going back into a fire. Let us get on scene. Let us do our job. We will search for an animal,” Slyvia said.

Slyvia said that, as of Monday, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“We don’t know what started the fire. At this point, it’s undetermined. It hit a point where it flashed over in that room, which basically incinerated everything in that room, so evidence collecting was very difficult for our investigators,” Sylvia said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.