Anaheim doughnut shop celebrates customer’s $2M Powerball win

By David González

ANAHEIM, California (KABC) — Donut Storr in Anaheim became the latest location in Southern California to sell a winning Powerball ticket.

This time the ticket is worth more than $2 million.

It was one of five tickets across the country to match five of the six numbers.

Donut Storr owner Sokban Ngeap says it’s by far the largest jackpot won at his shop.

“It was so exciting actually,” Ngeap said. “It was this morning. I was so happy with it actually. Someone won.”

The last big jackpot at his store was a $5 scratcher last year that paid off $75,000, he said.

Ngeap said this is some much needed good news after a break-in at his store over the weekend.

“On Saturday morning when my employee opened the shop; I think at 4:00 they broke into the store and they stole some cash money and stole some scratchers,” he said.

Folks who have heard about the $2 million ticket are stopping by the shop hoping lightning strikes twice.

“I live around the corner and I drive by here all the time,” Andrea Hawkins said. “I’m hoping there’s a second round of a winner here.”

In addition, Andrew Fronda said, “I looked it up and I said oh it’s down the street. That’s on Knott and Orange. I know exactly where that’s at so right after work I’m going to come in and here I am.”

Ngeap doesn’t know who the winner is but is happy that money will change someone’s life in his community.

“Cause he has a better life I think. He has a better life so it helps in this economy,” he said.

California Lottery retail partners who sell winning tickets with prizes over $1 million receive a bonus.

The Donut Storr will receive a bonus worth more than $10,000.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday night, carrying a jackpot of $700 million, or $352 million for the cash option.

