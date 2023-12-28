BOX OFFICE BONANZA: ‘The Color Purple ‘Shines with Record-Breaking $18M On Christmas Day

By Francis Page, Jr.

December 27, 2023 (Houston Style Magazine) — Marsai holiday season brought a triumphant gift to the movie industry as “The Color Purple” dazzled audiences nationwide, securing an impressive $18 million in box office sales on Christmas Day. This feat marked the most lucrative Christmas opening since 2009 and the second highest in history.

The film, a stunning adaptation of the classic tale that has journeyed from a novel to a film and then to a Broadway success, captivated viewers across 3,152 theaters in North America.

Warner Bros. celebrated a hattrick with “The Color Purple” leading the pack, followed by two other studio offerings, “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” and “Wonka,” which secured the second and third spots, respectively. The musical’s outstanding performance, bolstered by raving reviews and a stellar “A” CinemaScore, surpassed the initial weekend earnings of other recent musical adaptions, demonstrating the enduring appeal of heartfelt storytelling combined with song and dance.

As families gather during this festive time, “The Color Purple” has become the go-to cinematic experience, presenting a heartwarming narrative brought to life by an exceptional cast, including Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, and Halle Bailey. Meanwhile, “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” faced a turbulent tide at the box office, falling short of expectations with its holiday earnings, hinting at a challenging phase for Warner Bros. and DC’s slate of blockbuster hopefuls.

“The Color Purple” now stands as a beacon of success, a testament to the power of musicals in cinema, and a sign of a resurgent box office ready to embrace stories that resonate with viewers’ hopes, dreams, and the spirit of the season.

