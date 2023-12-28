Inland Empire man rescues near-dead dog from freeway shoulder

By MATTHEW RODRIGUEZ

Click here for updates on this story

INLAND EMPIRE, California (KCAL) — For most of his life, David Loop has made it his mission to care for the furry friends abandoned by their owners and in need of a new home.

His mission turned into his life as he founded the Sierra Pacific Furbabies. While the organization specializes in helping rescue kittens and cats, it has never turned its back on a dog or puppy in need.

That dedication to man’s furry friends has never been more apparent than y as Loop drove onto the Rubidoux Boulevard exit on Christmas Day. As he pulled through the offramp, Loop stumbled upon what he thought were the remains of a black labrador sitting at the side of the freeway. However, the poor pooch was alive. Loop believed the dog, whom he later named Shiloh, was hit by a car and sat by the shoulder of the road for several days.

“I saw him at the side of the freeway just curled up and I swear … I thought it was a deceased dog,” Loop said.

Expecting to find a lifeless carcass, Loop was shocked to find the pup breathing and eventually barking at him.

“I couldn’t believe it when I saw him take a breath,” he said. “This poor baby, I don’t know how long he was on the side of the freeway.”

Desperately trying to help the dog, Loop hopped into the back of a friend’s car as they rushed to a nearby emergency veterinarian hospital.

After the whole ordeal, doctors learned that Shiloh was paralyzed and had bones in his stomach, according to Loop.

Veterinarians helped Shiloh walk outside on his front legs within a couple of days.

“He’s an amazing little doggy that has a strong desire to live,” Loop said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.