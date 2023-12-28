Northern California man accused of false imprisonment, gun and drug charges

By RICHARD RAMOS

Click here for updates on this story

IONE, California (KPIX) — A man who was found to have several warrants out for his arrest was taken into custody after Northern California authorities said he was holding a woman against her will.

Antonio Medina, 35, of Galt in Sacramento County, faces new charges of false imprisonment, possession of a stolen vehicle, and various weapons gun- and drug-related charges, the Amador County Sheriff’s Office said.

A deputy contacted Medina and a woman who were in a Toyota Camry along Buena Vista Road near Highway 124 in Ione. Medina had allegedly provided a false name at first. The woman indicated to the deputy that she was being held by Medina against her will and was threatened with a gun, the sheriff’s office said.

While speaking with the deputy, the woman stated that Medina and another man no longer with them stole a vehicle from Jackson Rancheria Casino and later discarded it before the Camry ran out of gas in Ione.

The woman said that Medina ditched a gun in bushes near the Camry and hid drugs under the hood of the car. The sheriff’s office said the deputy located the loaded firearm and bagged methamphetamine under the hood along with a wallet that contained Medina’s California ID card.

In the surrounding area, personal items belonging to the owner of the stolen vehicle were also located.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.