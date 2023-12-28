Why this woman is on a mission to create a ‘safe haven’ for Richmond kids

By Shelby Brown, WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

RICHMOND, Virginia (WTVR) — Crime scene tape and lights from police cars mixed with holiday lights and decorations when two people were shot at a Richmond apartment complex off Walmsley Boulevard on Christmas Eve.

Those scenes keep nonprofit founder Chenice Brown-Johnson on a mission to help address gun violence that families across the city are dealing with. That is why her Just C organization has a special focus on helping young people navigate these difficult times.

“Violence interrupts families. It interrupts communities,” Brown-Johnson said. “So we are hoping that by us providing this space, kids can come and feel free to be themselves without all the stigmas of their communities.”

That is why Brown-Johnson is pouring her heart into opening a building near Mosby Court, a public housing neighborhood that she serves.

Brown-Johnson is turning the tiny space into a community center she believes will have a huge impact on young people who may be living with trauma from gun violence.

“So the kids that I serve have lost parents to gun violence and they’ve lost siblings to gun violence,” Brown-Johnson said. “And it’s just a part of you that never quite heals.”

Through her nonprofit’s community outreach initiatives, Brown-Johnson takes young people on trips to expand their horizons. That way they can grow and know that there are positive opportunities out there and that they have support.

“We are looking to create a safe haven for kids that gives them direct resources for them to elevate themselves,” Brown-Johnson explained. “Being able to have a lot of open-minded and open-hearted conversations, we can help dissolve some of the things going on in the streets.”

Brown-Johnson believes the center will have the power to save lives and is seeking donor support from others in the community who also have a heart to help.

“What we need at this time is we need community partners. We need furniture. We need supplies and we need mentors,” Brown-Johnson said.

The Just C Community Center will be located at 707 Mosby Street in Richmond.

If you’d like to donate or volunteer with the nonprofit:

justcforchange.org

