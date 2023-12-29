Jurupa Unified brings book vending machines to schools

By Amanda Palacios

Click here for updates on this story

JURUPA VALLEY, California (KABC) — Students at Sunnyslope Elementary School in Jurupa Valley are celebrating the newest addition to their school, a vending machine.

But this vending machine doesn’t dispense candy or snacks. It dispenses books.

“We get to celebrate that by providing you this wonderful book vending machine and so we’re really excited to showcase this for you all,” said JUSD Superintendent Dr. Trenton Hansen.

Across all campuses in the Jurupa Unified School District, students will be able to purchase books from the machines with special tokens earned from positive behavior.

All they have to do is make a selection, insert the token and out comes the book.

“You’re still at that age where imagination and fun is possible and is the key to anything in your life. You can be whatever you want when you’re reading and that’s the great thing I love about books,” said JUSD President Joseph Navarro.

Jurupa Unified said they have made literacy a priority this year and they hope the book vending machines make learning exciting and encourage students to read more.

“As our district here at Jurupa, we are fully committed to early literacy and we want to invest in ways to cultivate that love for learning,” Hansen said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.