Man robs Cumberland County bank, police say

By Web Staff

HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — A man robbed a Cumberland County bank on Wednesday.

Hampden Township police said the robbery happened around 11:12 a.m. at the M&T Bank on Simpson Ferry Road in Mechanicsburg.

Police said the robber, who was wearing sunglasses and a hat, leapt over the counter and demanded money from teller drawers.

He fled in an older model SUV with minor body damage to the rear bumper (see photos in the Facebook post below).

If you have any information that could help investigators, you can call the Hampden Township Police Department at 717-761-2609 or email credifer@hampdentownship.us.

