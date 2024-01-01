80 displaced, 7 injured in apartment building fire on New Year’s Eve

By Naveen Dhaliwal

Click here for updates on this story

NEW YORK (WCBS) — Firefighters battled a large fire at a Brooklyn apartment building Sunday night.

It happened just after 7 p.m. on Schenck Avenue near Wortman Avenue in East New York.

Fire officials say crews arrived to find fire in the courtyard of the building, where there were building materials and scaffolding. The fire spread inside the building and into about 12 apartments, some of which were unoccupied.

Some residents were told to shelter in place while others were told to evacuate.

Officials say seven people, including two children and two firefighters, were taken to a local hospital. All seven suffered minor smoke inhalation.

Some neighbors say they heard fireworks outside, then looked out to see the courtyard on fire, causing chaos and sending people running out of the building.

“I heard the fireworks, and right after the fireworks, I heard everybody and the commotion in the hallway,” one resident said. “I panicked, grabbed my jacket and my bag. Luckily, I keep my handbag on my bed.”

“I heard the boom, boom, boom, and when I came on out, back on the other side of the building, it’s on fire. Like a bonfire. But I’m glad everybody is out, thank God,” resident Susan Aeiken said.

Officials say 80 people have been displaced and were taken to a temporary shelter.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.