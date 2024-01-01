Church closes its doors after more than 100 years

By Erika Stanish

Click here for updates on this story

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For more than 100 years, parishioners have packed the pews at Beechview United Presbyterian Church in Pittsburgh, but a final service was held over the weekend before the church closed its doors for good.

We were there as parishioners said goodbye and are learning what led up to the closure.

“You thought it would always be here, so I really teared up right away,” said congregant Patricia Faloon.

For more than 70 years, Faloon has faithfully attended Sunday services at Beechview United Presbyterian.

“I taught Sunday school for ten years,” Faloon said. “It’s just sad to see the changes today.”

For her and for many others in the community, the church has been more than just a place of worship.

“Some were baptized in this church,” said Pastor Bob Maravalli. “They raised their children. They were married in this church. It’s a very sad time for them.”

“This church has been part of the community for so long and very active, big or small,” said community member Phyllis Didiano.

Didiano is a president of a local group within Beechview and says the church has always opened its doors to them for community events.

“I would not miss today because that’s the dedication they have had and never let us down,” Didiano said.

The church was established in 1917, but the pastor says that a dwindling congregation has made it difficult to support building costs and maintain financial resources needed for upkeep, leaving them no choice but to close for good.

It’s a bittersweet ending for many who grew up here.

“Wherever we go and whatever we do, God guides us constantly,” said Reverend Paul Pfeuffer. “So even though this is the ending of one chapter and the moving of the congregation out of the building, I have all the faith in the world that the Lord will provide for the congregation as they move into the next worship space.”

The pastor says that the congregation will be moving to the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church down the street for services moving forward.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.