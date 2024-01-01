Man celebrates last day at work after 48 years at Hy-Vee

By Nicole Tam

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — It’s not every day Steve Mick gets chauffeured around. But after 48 years at Hy-Vee, Sunday was his last day and the boss insisted on the special ride to work.

Outside the store, a display celebrating his years of service.

“That’s amazing,” Mick said.

Inside the store, family, friends, and former colleagues were waiting to celebrate him.

Countless hugs and congratulations shows the impact Steve had on the community and his long-time coworkers.

“He’s the same person today. Extremely nice, thoughtful. Willing to help the customers,” Marilyn Cook, a long-time colleague, said.

“He’s been such a hard worker all his life, and today is kind of a bittersweet day for all of us,” Kerri Driscoll, Mick’s daughter, said.

Since 1975 when he was 16, Steve worked behind the meat counter and worked at different Hy-Vee locations throughout his career. His last is the store in West Des Moines on Jordan Creek Parkway.

“It was just a place that fit for me,” Mick said. “Been a long haul and it’s been well worth it.”

As the chapter at Hy-Vee comes to an end, the cake at his party is a hint of what part of retirement looks like: camping and time in nature with family.

“I’m going to let life happen to me. Enjoy every minute of it,” Mick said.

When the day’s over, it’s time to trade the uniform for a new one: the retirement shirt.

