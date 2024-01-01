Mother uses her son’s death as motivation for her business

By Chelsie Burroughs

Click here for updates on this story

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — It’s been two years since Shreveport mother Yolanda Braziel lost her son, Kelvin, to gun violence. He was killed on Hamilton street two years ago.

Braziel still has no answers. She says she is using her son’s death as motivation to run her baking business again.

“To this day, I don’t know what happened. The only information I got was that my son saved two little girls. He died a hero,” said Braziel.

Kelvin Braziel was the youngest of Yolanda Braziel’s eight children. He was murdered on March 10, 2021.

“I don’t know the specifics. I don’t know anything. I don’t even have a replay in my mind to put together because I don’t even have any information. I went to the police station and begged them if I could have his cell phone. So he can have some pictures. I just wanted the photos. They denied me that and I haven’t even heard from the police department,” said Braziel.

Braziel says her late son was her inspiration for baking. Since his death, she has stopped cooking desserts.

“At that time I had a business, Trust the Plus Desserts. He was my right hand man. Like I said, he catered to a lot of people who did not have transportation. So he would deliver their goods for me. He would encourage me when I didn’t feel like doing anything,” said Braziel.

Kelvin and his mother were cooks. She closed her baking business when he died.

“When they killed my baby, they killed my dream. I haven’t baked or done any of that since he left this world,” said Braziel.

Now, that the year is coming to an end, Braziel says she is gaining strength and plans to start baking again in 2024.

“I’m going to go for it. I’m going to be in the black history parade with my business banners,”said Braziel.

Braziel says she spoke to a Shreveport detective Thursday and was told her son’s death was still under investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.