NC woman rings in New Year with $1 million Powerball win

CLINTON, North Carolina (WYFF) — A North Carolina woman, Pamela Bradshaw, of Clinton, rang in 2024 by winning $1 million and becoming the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year.

Bradshaw’s big win happened just after midnight when she won the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year drawing during “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024.” The Powerball promotion involved the North Carolina Education Lottery and 22 other state lotteries.

“I’m so blessed,” said Bradshaw after winning the drawing during a live broadcast. “I’m so blessed.”

Her win became the second year in a row that a North Carolinian won $1 million on New Year’s Eve in the Powerball promotion.

Bradshaw’s good luck began with a second-chance drawing held by the lottery. In that drawing, she won a VIP trip to New York City and became one of five Powerball players chosen nationally for a chance to win $1 million in the drawing. Her odds of winning were one in five.

Bradshaw said winning the trip provided her first opportunity to fly on a plane, visit New York City, and see the Statue of Liberty. “I cried on the plane ride and I cried at the Statue of Liberty,” she said. “It’s just been so incredible.”

Bradshaw’s four-day, three-night trip for two, included an exclusive New Year’s Eve gala in Times Square on New Year’s Eve. She made the trip with her daughter, Joanna Hinson.

“I would love to have my own home that is mine and that I feel safe in,” Bradshaw said of her plans for her prize money. “I can have my own house and fix it up pretty and clean and feel safe. Not anything fancy or big, just a little cottage or something with one or two bedrooms.”

