88 pounds of meth found in storage unit in South Carolina, deputies say

By Stephanie Moore

PICKENS COUNTY, South Carolina (WYFF) — More than 85 pounds of methamphetamine were found in a storage unit in Pickens County, South Carolina, as part of a large-scale, multi-jurisdictional, year-long drug investigation, according to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation was conducted over the past year by the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the Greenville County Drug Enforcement Unit (GCDEU).

Authorities said on Dec. 1, 2022, agents with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit conducted surveillance on several individuals inside of Pickens County.

During the surveillance, deputies said they saw one of the suspects in the investigation going to a storage unit in the Pickens area. Authorities said that suspect was arrested later that day and found to be in possession of approximately 22 pounds of methamphetamine.

Following the arrest, the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said it obtained a search warrant for the storage unit based on the prior surveillance and a positive alert on the unit from K9 Rico.

During the search, agents said they found approximately 88 pounds of methamphetamine inside the storage unit.

This investigation led to the arrest of the following defendants: Makayla Mae Briggs, John Mark Brooks, William Blake Buchanan, Joseph Eugene Jones, Wilton Larry Kirby, Melissa Ann Morris, Krista Lea Perry, Anthony John Sharbo, Joshua Larry Kirby and Kimberlee Willard.

