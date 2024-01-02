Miami Police rush to Bayside after crowd of unruly teens set off chaos

By NICOLE ARDILA, GAIL LEVY

MIAMI (WSVN) — A massive presence of police officers was seen surrounding Bayside Marketplace in downtown Miami on New Year’s Day after a big crowd of unruly juveniles created disturbing chaos at night.

A video showed a large group of teenagers setting off firecrackers on the road, as well as running, scattered all over and screaming.

Miami Police have closed off the area as well as businesses in Bayside that have closed up their shops for the rest of Monday night.

They also said that multiple fights broke out and the teenagers were possibly armed with sticks.

Dozens of city-wide police cars are seen lining up the road for crowd control.

One teenager spoke with 7News after his siblings sent him a livestream video of what was happening.

“When I joined the live, first see them running to the girl and I see the girl waiting in the field because she was like cornered from them, a group of them cornered her,” said Marcus, who saw the fight on social media. “That’s when the girl Nini, or the other girl Nini, she ran up on her and they started fighting in the video and started tussling and another girl jumped in and they started fighting. Somebody said there goes the police and everybody started scattering and running.”

Earlier, lanes in Biscayne Boulevard between Second and Fourth Street were blocked temporarily, but have since re-opened.

No injuries were reported.

