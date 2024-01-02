Viral food critic ranks Atlanta last on 2023 list

By Atlanta News First staff

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA (WANF) — A viral food critic reiterated his distaste for Atlanta’s food scene in his 2023 end-of-year list.

Keith Lee ranked Atlanta last in the list of cities he visited in 2023, behind New York, Detroit, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Chicago, Houston and New Orleans.

Lee cited poor service as the main reason for Atlanta’s low ranking. In his year-end list, he said “it was hard to get food” in the city, but described the food he did eat as “absolutely delicious.”

During his initial videos, Lee reviewed Old Lady Gang, The Real Milk and Honey and Atlanta Breakfast Club for poor service.

Lee often attempts to avoid preferential treatment and marked both Old Lady Gang and The Real Milk and Honey down for trying to give him preferential treatment.

His review of The Real Milk and Honey garnered over 2 million views and a response from the restaurant’s owner, who claimed to not know who Lee was.

It wasn’t all bad news for Atlanta restaurants. Jamaican Jerk Biz in Mableton, The Dining Experience in Fairburn and Juci Jerk in Stone Mountain all received positive reviews.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.