Firefighter taken to hospital after battling flames at northwest OKC home; dog helps woman escape

By Audrey Goodson

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — A firefighter was taken to a hospital after battling a fire at a detached garage that had been turned into a woman’s living space in northwest Oklahoma City.

Crews responded around 2:20 a.m. to a reported house fire near Northwest 15th Street and Grand Boulevard. Authorities said the woman’s dog alerted her of the fire, which allowed her to escape uninjured.

KOCO 5 spoke with a neighbor who said he called fire crews after the woman ran to him and screamed that her house was on fire. The neighbor also said he saw a powerline engulfed in flames.

“She was screaming, ‘It’s on fire! It’s on fire!’ And so, I immediately called 911,” Lloyd Compton said.

Crews prevented the flames from spreading, containing them to the detached garage and extinguishing it. Authorities determined that a space heater caused the fire, officials said.

Oklahoma City Fire Department officials told KOCO 5 that a firefighter was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and is expected to be OK.

Authorities said the dog who alerted the woman died in the fire.

