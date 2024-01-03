Jefferson County Jail to take in Birmingham City Jail inmates amid ‘desperate situation’

By Magdala Louissaint

Click here for updates on this story

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (WVTM) — Before the New Year’s Day holiday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said it will have to house Birmingham city jail inmates in the county jail, because the city is in a “desperate situation.”

Some city and county leaders tell WVTM 13 they learned about this new change through media outlets.

Commission president Jimmie Stephens says the county jail is already at capacity with inmates, and bringing in more concerns him.

“We just gotten out of a federal lawsuit perhaps less than ten years ago about overcrowding in our jail, and we addressed that and took care of it,” Stephens said.

Stephens is not happy after learning from a statement that Birmingham City Jail inmates charged with misdemeanors will be housed in the county jail.

“I was assured by the sheriff last Thursday that he did not intend to do this and that he would perhaps even issue a temporary restraining order this week to stop this from happening,” Stephens said.

Sheriff Mark Pettway told WVTM 13 Friday, Birmingham is in “a desperate situation concerning the jail and were going to seek approval to begin using the Jefferson county 10th judicial court system for their misdemeanor arrests.”

Pettway adds, “This is not a long-term solution and is undoubtedly a burden on the county, but this is a desperate situation.”

We asked Stephens what the desperate situation was.

He said, “That’s something that you would need to ask the city of Birmingham. I am disappointed if that is the case, it’s their lack of foresight and lack of maintenance to their facility is creating a crisis for the county.”

Birmingham City Council President Darryl O’Quinn doesn’t know the specifics of this new memorandum of understanding with the mayor’s office and the sheriff, but he says conditions inside the jail have not been good for years.

“The thing that I remember needing to be addressed most was like the shower facilities and the women’s unit,” O’Quinn said.

Since his visit back in 2018, O’Quinn says council has invested about $2 million to fix the city jail. Stephens said they’ve been in negotiations with the Jefferson County Mayors Association about creating a long-term solution for jail housing for the area.

“To place a Band-Aid on something like this is really not the answer,” Stephens said.

Birmingham City statement:

“The City of Birmingham has been committed to an ongoing effort to provide an efficient and effective process for individuals held in the Birmingham City Jail. Our focus is on serving the public, our employees, and individuals placed in our custody. We are thankful to Sheriff Pettway for his collaboration on this next step in an ongoing process. The current agreement is in keeping with state statutes and will in no way weaken public safety in our community. In fact, it strengthens the deep collaboration between the City of Birmingham, Birmingham Police Department and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The city will provide additional updates on next steps at the appropriate time.”

Statement from Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway:

“The City of Birmingham notified me that they were in a desperate situation concerning the jail and were going to seek approval to begin using the Jefferson County 10th Judicial Court system for their misdemeanor arrests. This action requires that warrants be obtained via magistrates in the 10th Judicial Circuit and cases be heard by District Court Judges in the 10th Judicial Circuit.

We established an MOU to outline the process and highlight some operational differences of the County jail. Jefferson County utilizes a recognizance bond and a signature bond process that allows individuals to be signed out or released on their own recognizance (bonds up to $15,000.00).

This is not a long-term solution and is undoubtedly a burden on the county, but this is a desperate situation. I am hopeful that Birmingham can resolve their issues quickly and get onto better footing. Birmingham is an important partner in the fight to improve public safety in Jefferson County.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.