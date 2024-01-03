New Hampshire high school student on life support to donate organs after crash

By Ross Ketschke

BEDFORD, New Hampshire (WMUR) — Counselors are being made available to students at Bedford High School after one of their classmates was involved in a serious car crash over winter break.

The name of the student has not been released, but school officials said he was a sophomore at the high school. According to a message sent home to families, the student is being kept alive on life support to donate his organs.

The crash happened in Goffstown during the winter vacation. WMUR has reached out to Goffstown police for more information on when and where the crash happened.

The letter sent home to parents from the school principal read, in part, “We will all need to be compassionate and understanding for the students and staff who are taking this news very hard, and especially for the family and close friends.”

WMUR learned that the student was a member of the track team. His teammate, Gabriel Texerra, was a passenger in the car and said he doesn’t remember much from the moment of the crash.

“We were just buddies. We were hanging out and it happened so fast, I don’t know,” Texerra said.

Texerra said he’s focused on remembering his friend and teammate.

“He was loved in the community. Nobody in the school didn’t like him. He was just an awesome kid. Super funny, kind of lit up the room,” Texerra said. “He was genuine, just a kid you could easily be friends with. He was awesome.”

Tuesday was the first day back at school for Bedford students. They were told the news during a schoolwide announcement.

Officials said counselors would be available for students and staff, and parents are being asked to check in with their children.

