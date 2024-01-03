‘State of Emergency’ declared as domestic violence cases rise

By Justin Andrews

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — Domestic violence cases need urgent attention in the St. Louis Metro, according to Diamond Diva Empowerment Organization.

The group is dedicated to educating, strengthening, and empowering women and children affected by domestic violence.

“We have declared a state of emergency,” said Shantasha Love with Diamond Diva. “There is actually help out here, which is something that most of the time they don’t know.”

In the last two weeks, First Alert 4 has reported on a few domestic violence cases.

Tuesday, St. Louis County prosecutors charged Irasema Scott, 46, with first-degree domestic assault. Police say she shot her boyfriend in the chest Monday after an argument.

"Women are also abusing men, although we don't see it as much," Love said. "Now, on a month's average, we may get in three applications of men when before we didn't get any."

In June and July 2023, Love said Diamond Diva received about 50 applications for services. In November and December, there were 80-90.

Last week, a woman and her son rushed to a North City home after police said her ex-boyfriend held them against their will.

“We’ve been dealing with this for so long,” Love said. “Now it’s just publicized differently. I have filed cases that didn’t make the news of several clients that had their homes shot at, their children, their cars.”

Marquisha Williams’ case gripped the minds of so many across the St. Louis Metro. In December, First Alert 4 followed the family as they searched through North St. Louis. Days later, Williams’ ex confessed to killing the 29-year-old mom of 4.

While the full details of these recent domestic violence cases aren’t yet known, Love points to a stat revealing women return to their abuser seven times before they leave.

