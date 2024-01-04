Bossier City man accused of killing, dismembering business associate committed to mental health hospital

By Web Staff

BENTON, Louisiana (KTBS) — Last fall, murder suspect John Hardy told a Bossier Parish judge “I’m not crazy” as he argued aspects of his pending trial in a letter.

But on Wednesday, Judge Park Self ordered Hardy — accused of killing and dismembering the body of his business associate — committed to a mental health hospital after finding him unable to assist with his defense.

Self made the ruling based on Dr. Jennifer Russell’s forensic evaluation of Hardy. Russell was part of a sanity commission Self appointed last fall after Hardy’s attorney said his client lacked the mental capacity required by law to proceed with his trial.

Hardy, 47, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Garrett Wilson, 48, who was reported missing in January 2020. His dismembered and burned remains were found a month later on a private hunting lease near the Rocky Mount community in north Bossier Parish. His skull was found months later in shallow water under the Highway 160 bridge.

Hardy has pleaded not guilty. Several trial dates have been set but continued.

Self ordered Hardy committed to the Eastern Louisiana Mental Health System until he can assist with his counsel and stand trial.

Hardy’s attorney, Dhu Thompson, raised concerns about Hardy’s mental capacity in August so Self appointed the sanity commission.

That was about the same time Hardy began writing letters to the judge, saying he wasn’t crazy and planned to expose what he called corrupt parish officials. He also identified a man he accused in Wilson’s death.

In one of those letters Hardy said he wanted to get the national media involved in his case and he offered to take a polygraph to “provide the truth.” He blamed detectives for “covering up for the gunman.”

He concluded the letter by saying, “P.S., I’m not crazy!! You people want me to be because y’all don’t want this info to get out because it’s the truth and it all revolves around my case. This will make headlines. I’m going to make sure. The end.”

Hardy wrote two more letters to the judge in December. He asked for both to be added to the court minutes and given to the media.

In one letter, Hardy asked for a change of venue and to be present when the jury is selected.

“Let’s make this trial fair on both sides. I’m giving this to God for him to be part of this justice system, for once,” Hardy wrote.

In the second letter, Hardy asked to be moved to another dorm or another prison. He complained about the actions of fellow inmates that go on throughout the night.

Hardy wrote that what he described as a “mental retarded inmate” who bangs on the door and hollers had been placed next to him. “How the Hell!! do you people expect me to be ready for my trial day with this happening?” Hardy asked.

Hardy asked for his letter to be turned over to area TV stations so his concerns could be on newscasts.

