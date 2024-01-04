Coweta County deputy killed by Alabama police officer during high-speed chase

By Jennifer Lifsey

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Alabama (WANF) — A deputy from Coweta County was killed in a high-speed chase early Thursday morning.

It started around 2 a.m. in Georgia and traveled along I-85 into Chambers County, Alabama where a Lanett police officer struck and killed the deputy, identified by the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office as Deputy Sheriff Eric Minix.

“It is with great sadness that the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office shares the news that Deputy Sheriff Eric Minix died in the line of duty in the early hours of Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Following the pursuit of a stolen vehicle which crossed into Alabama, and during the apprehension of the suspect Eric was struck by a police car and was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

DS Eric Minix was a dedicated Deputy and K9 Officer, but more importantly, he was a friend to everyone who knew him.

Eric leaves behind a loving wife and three daughters.

We have lost a good deputy. We have lost a good man. We have lost a good friend.”

Coweta County Sheriff’s Office

According to the Lanett Police, several police officials were chasing the driver when the fatal crash happened.

The suspect in the alleged stolen vehicle is now in custody, according to police.

The Lanett police officer has been put on administrative leave while ALEA investigates.

WANF’s sister station WTVM in Columbus contributed to this article.

