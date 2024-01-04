Crews navigate thick fog, bison to save teens on Antelope Island

By Melanie Porter

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (KSTU) — Search and rescue crews had to navigate through thick fog and negotiate with bison to save a group of four teenagers that became lost on Antelope Island.

During their first call-out of 2024, on January 2, assistance was requested for the teenagers who became disorientated while hiking on Frary Peak trail.

Thick fog was to blame for the group losing their bearings and officials said the situation was further complicated by the presence of two bison that were nearby.

A search and rescue team was assembled and quickly found the teens.

Officials said that the team worked around the bison, assessed the patients and helped everyone back down the trail, getting everyone back to safety by 8:30 p.m.

“Current weather conditions are quickly changing,” officials warned. “This is a reminder to prepare adequately before heading out on your adventures.”

