Gwinnett County apartment complex residents ‘losing their minds’ from constant fire alarms

By Brittany Ford

Click here for updates on this story

SUWANEE, Georgia (WANF) — Residents at the Symphony at Suwanee Creek apartments say issues with the fire alarm system have gotten out of control.

Mallory McKinnon shared a video with Atlanta News First of the fire alarm going off at 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

McKinnon said it’s become the new normal.

“They go off all hours of the night, sometime during the day while we’re at work,” she said. “(This weekend alone,) five times in the middle of the night.”

McKinnon is one of several fed-up residents who said the issue has gone unaddressed by management.

“On a consistent basis and it’s really annoying. It’s getting frustrating. We can’t go to sleep. It will ring twice a night,” said Julio Guzman, another resident at the complex.

They shared an email sent out by management on Wednesday stating they were addressing the issue.

Atlanta News First reached out Bell Partners Inc., which manages the property.

“We have been working closely with the alarm company, and their technicians are on-site at the community to determine the cause of the issue and address it. We hope to have the issue resolved soon,” a spokesperson for Bell Partners Inc. said in a statement to Atlanta News First.

McKinnon said the alarm goes off so often people don’t come out of their homes.

“I’ve called 911. The second time it went off just to document to try something else and the 911 dispatcher told me they have a note in there that it is a faulty fire system,” she said.

McKinnon said she fears what will happen if an actual fire occurs.

“This is my last resort. I’m hoping this helps I think everyone is losing their minds. Literally,” she said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.