HCC Ushers in a Groundbreaking Chapter with Dr. Margaret Ford Fisher Groundbreaking Chapter with Dr. Margaret Ford Fisher at the Helm – Charting the Course to Academic Prowess and Innovation

By Francis Page, Jr.

January 3, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — With a visionary at its vanguard, Houston Community College (HCC) is set to embark on a transformative journey. The HCC Board of Trustees has, with unanimous consent, selected Dr. Margaret Ford Fisher as the sole finalist for the role of Chancellor. Bringing a wealth of experience as the Interim Chancellor since September 1, 2023, Dr. Ford Fisher is slated to lead HCC into a future that promises academic distinction and innovative educational paradigms.

APPLAUSE FOR A TRAILBLAZER’S ASCENSION

Dr. Cynthia Lenton-Gary, Chair of the HCC Board, expressed the board’s enthusiasm for Dr. Ford Fisher’s ascent. “Her deep-rooted understanding of HCC’s ethos, combined with her proven foresight and celebrated leadership, sets her apart as the quintessential candidate to guide HCC into a new epoch of educational preeminence and ingenuity,” she remarked.

AWAITING THE INAUGURAL SEAL OF LEADERSHIP

In adherence to state law, Dr. Ford Fisher’s official instatement will be confirmed following a 21-day waiting period, marking a historic moment for the institution’s leadership lineage.

A LEGACY OF SERVICE AND DIGITAL REVOLUTION

The near four-decade-long service Dr. Ford Fisher has dedicated to HCC is studded with milestones, particularly as the architect behind HCC Online, an initiative launched in February 2018. Her stewardship has garnered the institution accolades as “One of America’s Best Online Colleges” by Newsweek for two consecutive years. Over 60 fully online degree programs and 70 hybrid courses have been introduced under her watch, scaling educational access to unprecedented levels and reaching a student body of over 62,000.

EDUCATIONAL EXCELLENCE ROOTED IN HOUSTON’S SOIL

Armed with a Bachelor of Arts in English, a Master’s in the Teaching of English from Wichita State University, and a Doctor of Education from the University of Houston, Dr. Ford Fisher has seamlessly woven her academic expertise into the fabric of HCC’s growth. Her 20-year tenure as president of HCC Northeast College is marked by dynamic capital campaigns and robust community support, solidifying her as a beacon of educational advocacy and community development.

A VISIONARY’S PLEDGE TO PROPEL HOUSTON FORWARD

“The board’s unanimous decision is a testament to Dr. Ford Fisher’s exceptional capacity to steer HCC through the sea of changes sweeping through higher education,” stated Board Chair Lenton-Gary. Embracing her new role, Dr. Ford Fisher expressed her dedication: “It’s a great privilege to spearhead HCC’s mission. I am wholeheartedly committed to cultivating an educational environment that mirrors the real world, and I look forward to collaborating with our talented faculty, staff, and trustees to nurture a talent-strong Houston that enriches our students and elevates our community.”

CELEBRATING A NEW DAWN OF EDUCATIONAL BRILLIANCE

Houston Style Magazine extends a warm invitation to our readers to join in welcoming Dr. Ford Fisher to her new role. Let us rally in support of HCC’s vision to foster educational excellence that reverberates through the heart of our city. Dive into the story of how HCC is redefining the educational landscape by visiting.

. hccs.edu

